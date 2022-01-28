Fidler To Challenge Faust For State Assembly

Fairhope, Alabama
|Jennifer Fidler
MAY 24TH REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION
Former city public works director/horticulturist Jennifer Fidler has qualified to challenge incumbent Joe Faust for the District 94 State Assembly seat. Today was the last day of the qualifying period.
Silverhill resident Fidler served on numerous committee's as well as the planning commission during her tenure with the city, but has never held office to our knowledge.
'Fidler Farms' on Bohemian Hall Road is well known for its peanuts.
The general election will be November 8th; still uncertain if any Democrats have qualified.
