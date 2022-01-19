Wednesday, January 19, 2022

"Litter Catcher" Coming To Morphy Drainage Basin?

Morphy Avenue drainage basin.

SHOPPING CENTER DEBRIS

According to mayor Sullivan, a litter-catching device could be installed at the city's drainage basin on Morphy Avenue, if the $26K cost can be found in the city's budget.

The city's Environmental Committee is expected to hear a presentation soon about "Litter Getter" devices now being used by the city of Mobile and other places around the southeast, by 'Osprey Initiative' company president Don Bates.

Litter reduction is a component of the city's annual MS4 storm water permit certification process.

The Morphy basin, adjacent to Winn Dixie,  discharges into Cowpen Creek and eventually Fish River; other outfall sites around town may be considered later as well


'Litter Getter' device in action.


