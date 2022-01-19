"Litter Catcher" Coming To Morphy Drainage Basin?

Fairhope, Alabama
|Morphy Avenue drainage basin.
SHOPPING CENTER DEBRIS
According to mayor Sullivan, a litter-catching device could be installed at the city's drainage basin on Morphy Avenue, if the $26K cost can be found in the city's budget.
The city's Environmental Committee is expected to hear a presentation soon about "Litter Getter" devices now being used by the city of Mobile and other places around the southeast, by 'Osprey Initiative' company president Don Bates.
Litter reduction is a component of the city's annual MS4 storm water permit certification process.
The Morphy basin, adjacent to Winn Dixie, discharges into Cowpen Creek and eventually Fish River; other outfall sites around town may be considered later as well
|'Litter Getter' device in action.
