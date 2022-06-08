Fairhope, Alabama





Greens damaged by improper maintenance.



REPAIRS UNDERWAY



At a city council meeting recently, golf director Bobby Hall reported repairs to numerous greens at the Quail Creek golf course have started and should last through the summer but more help is needed.



Hall: "The greens are in real trouble."



Hall blamed improper maintenance (mowing) during a period when the course was without a grounds manager, but said he has confidence in new manager Tomm Johnson who was hired in April.



Some greens are to be rehabilitated in-house by city staff, but others will need complete renovation by an outside contractor. Bidders are being sought now for the work.

The work needs to be completed during the summer growing season, hopefully by the end of August, Johnson said.



When asked about it by the Times, councilman Burrell estimated $80K for the renovation; Mayor Sullivan said she thought Johnson was already making good progress.

Temporary greens may be used to keep the course open but at least one hole (# 2) will have to be closed Johnson said.

The council thought it was important to keep as much of the course open as possible during the repairs, to retain customers and keep regular employees occupied.







Practice green.







Notice posted at course.





