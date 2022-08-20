Columbarium Planned At Fairhope Catholic Church

on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


 

CITIZEN OBJECTS

By a 4-1 vote, the city's board of adjustments approved a request from St. Lawrence Catholic Church for a special zoning exception to construct a columbarium at the rear of  their campus at 370 S. Section Street.

A columbarium is a vault where the remains of cremated bodies are kept, usually in one of a number of recesses in a wall.

Four 8' by 3' structures are planned, containing 36 niches each. 

When Ralph Anderson, a resident of nearby Kirkman Lane objected because of drainage/runoff worries,  the board required sidewalks to be of pervious material to reduce runoff to a minimum.

The contractor said the project is so small no more runoff would be generated; Anderson was still worried because his home sits in a low area directly downstream from the church (photo below).


Design.

 

Anderson's residence.

