Fairhope, Alabama

LICENSES REQUIRED



The city council is set to follow the lead of other nearby cities and approve a new ordinance permitting medical cannabis to be sold within city limits per the new state "Compassion Law" passed in May of 2021.

Dispensaries would have to be licensed by the state per the law and located more than 1,000 feet from schools and daycare, among numerous other restrictions.

There are a limited number of licenses to be distributed.





1,000 ft. school buffers