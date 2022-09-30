Fairhope Becoming Coffee Shop Mecca?

Fairhope, Alabama

19551 S. Greeno Road



With the construction of two new coffee shops on Greeno Road, a third planned, and another possible, the city could have more shops per capita than anywhere else in the state.

'Jubilee Java' in an existing strip mall on S. Greeno Road is advertising for employees now, as is 'Flying Pig' coffee in the 'Piggly Wiggly' grocery store in the 'Plantation Point' shopping center.

'Starbucks' has already announced plans for their first store across the street in 'Baldwin Square' shopping center ... and one has been talked about for the new Polo Crossing strip mall under construction now next to the funeral home south of there.

It's reasonable to expect more to come in new shopping centers being built on Hwy 181 and south of town on Greeno., though none have been confirmed yet.







