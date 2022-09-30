River Park Contamination Investigation Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama

September 2022



Preliminary study findings.



Old tanks being removed August 2020.



GAS/DIESEL FUEL LEAKS DETECTED



Environmental contractors are conducting a secondary investigation per ADEM's direction at the site of the former River Park Grocery/gas station located at 10563 CR 48, just east of the Walmart store.

A earlier preliminary report found high total petroleum hydrocarbons in some soil and groundwater samples from the area where 5 underground steel storage tanks with associated piping/dispensers were removed in August of 2020. The tanks ranged in size from 500 to 6,000 gallons and were about 44 years old, according to the report.

MINIMAL RISK TO PUBLIC FOUND



Although two of the city's public water wells are within a mile of the site, risk of drinking water contamination is considered minimal in the report because of relative depth and proximity to the plume (far away).

When asked about the situation, mayor Sullivan replied: "Nothing to worry about. We have made sure that there was no contamination of our well."

There are no private wells nearby either, according to the report; but adjacent property owners were notified of the contamination.



PPM Environmental Consultants of Spanish Fort and Walker-Hill Environmental Inc. (MS.) are the contractors.

Jimmy Patel is listed owner of the property, although it is up for sale.



Study and potential clean-up costs (soil removal) are being covered by a special tank fund set up by ADEM for the purpose (Alabama Tank Trust Fund).

Consultant's preliminary conclusion.



