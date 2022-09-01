"Temporary" US 98 Culvert Repairs Underway

Fairhope, Alabama





US 98 culvert.



Bulldozer inside.



FLY CREEK IN NORTH FAIRHOPE



The southbound right lane was closed again this afternoon as Alabama Department of Transportation crews were implementing what they called "long-term temporary repairs" to the Fly Creek culvert on US Highway 98 in north Fairhope today.

When investigating a smaller "washout" from heavy rains last week, more serous structural problems (cracks) were discovered ... of still unknown origin as far as we know.

Some citizens out in the community have speculated heavy development upstream may have been a factor.



A small bulldozer could be seen there today scooping mud in one of the tunnels below.

Although booms were installed across the creek, some red clay was still seen escaping.

Boom across creek.



TIMELINE UNCERTAIN



A spokesman said earlier that a new design for permanent fix was being developed; no timeline has been mentioned yet.

Some citizens have long advocated for a bridge there (vs culverts) to improve stream flow.







US 98 Thursday.



Structural collapse.





