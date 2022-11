Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Aldi to open soon.







NOVEMBER 16?



The new Aldi grocery store at 10140 CR 48 across from Walmart in east Fairhope has set November 16th for its grand opening, according to the company's website.

Paving of the parking lot remains to be completed, but dry weather is predicted for the next week at least.



Turning lanes for access still have to be installed per the original design, unless changes have been made.

Construction began in January 2022.



Original plan.