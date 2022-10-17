Edwards Ave. Speed Bump To Be Moved

Fairhope, Alabama

Edwards Avenue.



MORE SPEEDING COMPLAINTS



After hearing complaints from a group of Edwards Avenue residents, the city's Street and Traffic Committee voted to remove one speed bump from the western end and re-locate it to a new spot nearer to Bishop Road on the east side.



Two rubber bumps were installed several years ago fairly close together near the Lee Street intersection on the east end to control speeding there; but none were put any where else on the residential street between Greeno Rd. and Bishop Ave. that is often used as a short cut -- and for access to the East Elementary School on Bishop.

The long straightaway on the east side is the likeliest spot for placement for maximum effect, the committee decided.

Speeding school buses during pickup/drop-off hours are some of the biggest offenders there, according to the residents.

The posted speed limit is 25mph.

Current Street/Traffic Committee members are Police Chief Hollinghead, Public Works Director Johnson, Planning Director Simmons, Councilman Burrell, Councilman Boone, and Mayor Sullivan.







Likely new location.





