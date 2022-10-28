Fairwood Boulevard Sidewalk Gets Funding

Fairhope, Alabama

After several years of applying and being passed over, the Governor announced recently the city was awarded a grant for much-needed sidewalks along Fairwood Blvd. and Blue Island Avenue.

Total cost will be about $1 million, with $800K coming from the FY 2023 federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) with the required 20% match of $200K from the city.

Preliminary engineering for $83K provided by the city too.

The 1.1 miles of 5' wide sidewalk is to be constructed in the center median on Fairwood from Fairhope Avenue to the existing sidewalk on the north side; and one side of Blue Island from Fairhope Ave. to Gayfer Ave.

Actual construction could begin in about a year.







