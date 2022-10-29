Latest Highway 181 Widening Timeline

Fairhope, Alabama





Highway 181 at Highway 104.



SLIPS BACK AGAIN



During the Eastern Shore MPO's Policy Board meeting last week, ALDOT's assistant district engineer Brian Aaron gave the latest update on the ever-changing timeline for finishing widening a segment of Highway 181 in east Fairhope southward to just past the Highway 104 intersection.



He said the contractor Amons and Blackmon now expects to have the full 4-lanes open for traffic within 45 days, but a final coat of asphalt, lane striping and miscellaneous other work will still continue after that well into next year.

Work on this segment from CR 64 to Hwy 104 began in June of 2020.



NEXT SEGMENT UNCERTAIN

Aaron added that while there is some funding for right-of-way acquisition for doing the next segment down to CR 32, no funding for actual construction has been approved yet.







October Policy Board meeting.



Brian Aaron assistant district engineer.





