Library Expansion Fundraising Update

Fairhope, Alabama

Giddens room Saturday.







Upstairs plan.







CAPITAL CAMPAIGN FUND CONTINUING



Tonight, Friends of Library president Randall Wright gave a progress report on fundraising so-far for the planned expansion to the second floor of the city's building in downtown Fairhope.



When the new library building opened in 2007, the city's population was just 13K and it was decided to let the community college lease much of the upstairs for classrooms, but now that population has expanded to 23K and the college moved out, the library needs more space, Wright said.

The plans include a major expansion of "teen/youth space" upstairs with "maker space" and rooms for library technical services and the Friends of the Library support organizations.

If every library card holder would donate only $60 the goal would easily be reached, she added.



FUNDRAISING THERMOMETER REVEALED



After unveiling the fundraising thermometer, Wright said commitments of over $700K had already been received, well over half of final construction estimates, although the final figure is hard to project due to current unstable construction costs.

Donations may be made in cash, check, or online by credit card at fairhopelibrary.org.



A donation bottle will be placed in the library as well she said.







Fundraising thermometer.





