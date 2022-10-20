Litter Getters Installed In Morphy Basin

Fairhope, Alabama

thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Morphy drainage basin.



NEXT TO WINN DIXIE



Two litter-catching boom devices have been installed to catch debris flowing with storm water into the regional drainage basin on Morphy Avenue at Lottie Lane from adjacent shopping center areas along Greeno Road.

The city contracted with the Osprey Initiative earlier this year to install and maintain the devices, including periodic clean-out of litter; cost was $26K.

This is the upper Cowpen Creek drainage basin which ends up in Fish River.

If successful more devices could be installed elsewhere around town.

Fairhope resident Don Bates is founder/president of Osprey Initiative Inc., which provides such services all over the southeast.





Morphy basin Fairhope.





