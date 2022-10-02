New Office Building Coming To Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama

314 Magnolia Avenue



'MAGNOLIA OFFICE BUILDING'



A 3-story, 24K square foot office building is being proposed for the half-acre property at 314 Magnolia Avenue just west of Section Street where two old houses were demolished recently.

10 onsite parking spaces are included in the proposed site plan, although technically none are required in the central business district.

Magnolia Avenue, LLC is the owner (Rodney Pilot; leased from Single Tax Corporation); SE Civil is the engineer.

Site plans will have to be approved by the planning commission and city council at upcoming meetings.







New plan.







Old houses demolished.





