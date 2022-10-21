Old House Gets Reprieve For Now

Fairhope, Alabama

Lewis family property for sale again.



TOWN HOME PROJECT IN LIMBO

A plan to demolish the familiar old home at 309 Ingleside Avenue and build town homes there fell through when a primary investor pulled out of the project for economic reasons, according to informed sources close to developers.



The property is now up for sale again, this time by Ashurst-Niemeyer realty.

Since the town home plan was approved by the city last spring, new owners could choose to proceed with it ... or do something else.

The previous owner had planned to convert the house to a restaurant, but the covid pandemic wrecked those plans too.



LANDMARK STATUS GRANTED

The Times has also leaned the house has been granted official landmark status by the state historical commission as well.

Descendants of famous pre-Fairhope resident/emancipated slave Nancy Lewis occupied the house for about 100 years; a plaque to her stands downtown on the Coastal College campus.

"The Alabama Historical Commission created the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage to recognize Alabama’s historic places and to encourage their continued preservation. The Alabama Register documents buildings, sites, structures, objects, districts, and cultural landscapes in Alabama that have historic integrity and significance. These properties may be of national, state, and local significance. The designation is honorary and carries no restrictions or financial incentives. It also does not carry automatic listing in the National Register of Historic Places."





Landmark status granted.







Town home plan in limbo.





