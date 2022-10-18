Problem Sewer Lift Station Finally Being Upgraded

Fairhope, Alabama

Valley Station rehab Oct.2022

Old pump building demolished (2019 photo)



VALLEY/MIDDLE STREETS

Work has begun to improve the problematic Valley Street sewage lift station where numerous sewage overflows have occurred over the years during heavy rain events.

The old pump station building has been demolished -- and the "wet well" below is being re-lined to prevents leaks; the above ground pump that was housed in the old building will be replaced with a new submersible one underground in the well.

New electrical service is being installed as well.



Temporary pumps are in place to handle sewage flow during construction.

WR Mitchel was the low bidder on the contract: $247K.





Valley St. sewer rehab.



Oct. 2022









