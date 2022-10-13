Publix Constuction Site Fined For Storm Water Runoff

Fairhope, Alabama

South Greeno Road site.



'SHOPS AT POINT CLEAR' DEVELOPMENT



According to public records, developers of the Shops at Pt. Clear on Greeno Road south of town has been fined for failure to control storm water runoff from the site.

A July 17, 2022 inspection by ADEM triggered the $13,200 fine, which was levied on October 12th on RW Battles Inc. for "construction activity without implementing effective BMPS'S (best management practices) permitting non compliant discharges ... ."

The Times had noticed several instances of apparent red-clay-discolored runoff from the site onto neighboring fields after heavy rains.

The maximum fine that may be levied is $25K per incident, authorized by the federal Clean Water Act's NPDES program (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System).







Fines levied.





