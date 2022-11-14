Abandoned Boats To Be Removed From Creek Marina

Fairhope, Alabama

Sail boats to be removed.



FLY CREEK DOCKS



The city council voted to remove three sail boats that have been abandoned by their owners at the Fairhope Docks on Fly Creek.

After removal from the water, some metal fittings are to be salvaged, hulls crushed, and the remains taken to the city dump for disposal.

Owners could not be located, except for one who is in federal prison, according to the city attorney.

Another boat that sank out in the bay nearby recently is outside of the city's jurisdiction.





One not in city's jurisdiction.





