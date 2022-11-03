Appliance Repair Junkyard Closed

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Old appliance repair shop


Ready for demolition today.

 

 307 NICHOLS AVENUE

What many considered an eyesore appliance repair/junkyard on Nichols Avenue has been sold and is slated for demolition.

The new owner is reported to be a well-known local physician; no plans for the property have been announced yet. 

Mitchell Appliance Repair operated there since the 1970s and may have preceded zoning laws, according to sources at city hall.

A barbeque restaurant existed there for a while as well, about ten years ago.

 

Comments

Post a Comment