Appliance Repair Junkyard Closed

Fairhope, Alabama





Old appliance repair shop







Ready for demolition today.



307 NICHOLS AVENUE



What many considered an eyesore appliance repair/junkyard on Nichols Avenue has been sold and is slated for demolition.

The new owner is reported to be a well-known local physician; no plans for the property have been announced yet.

Mitchell Appliance Repair operated there since the 1970s and may have preceded zoning laws, according to sources at city hall.

A barbeque restaurant existed there for a while as well, about ten years ago.





