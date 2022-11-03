Appliance Repair Junkyard Closed

Fairhope, Alabama
|Old appliance repair shop
|Ready for demolition today.
307 NICHOLS AVENUE
What many considered an eyesore appliance repair/junkyard on Nichols Avenue has been sold and is slated for demolition.
The new owner is reported to be a well-known local physician; no plans for the property have been announced yet.
Mitchell Appliance Repair operated there since the 1970s and may have preceded zoning laws, according to sources at city hall.
A barbeque restaurant existed there for a while as well, about ten years ago.
