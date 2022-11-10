Fairhope Aldi Grocery Opening Slips Back Again

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Aldi store.







Opening date for the new Fairhope Aldi grocery store in Fairhope Avenue at Hwy 181 has been pushed back to December , according to the company;s website.

Previously the opening had been set for November 17th.

The parking lot still needs to be installed/paved, as well as driveway accesses; we understand some of the delay has been caused by design issues with access lanes from the highways.

There is still no official word about the two new Publix stores, north and south of town.





