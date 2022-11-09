Hardware Store Restoration Plan Falls Through

Fairhope, Alabama

Old hardware store up for sale again.



UNCERTAIN FUTURE



Restoration plans approved three years ago for the old Fairhope Hardware Store have been called off by the current owner ... and the property put up for sale.

Architect Rebecca Bryant (Watershed firm), whose proposed design for the restoration had been displayed in the store window for over a year, said she is no longer associated with the project (unless a new owner would like to resurrect it).

The building was sold about a year by Baldwin 4 llc. (Wade Baldwin agent) about a year ago to the '301 Fairhope Avenue LLC'; Edward Swingle of New Orleans is the corporation's organizer -- and Cheryl Stoval the local agent.

JLL Realty of Mobile is advertising the sale online, but no asking price is mentioned; potential uses mentioned are a bar, restaurant, and grocery.

SOME HISTORIC TAX CREDITS AVAILABLE



While the historic building is eligile for federal preservation tax benefits, it is not eligible for state ones because the city leaders have elected not to participate in the state preservation commission's program.

Current members of the city's historic preservation advisory committee are now proposing to form a new non-profit Preservation Foundation, to help support local efforts here.







For sale now.









