Hotel Proposed For East Side of Town

Fairhope, Alabama

Conceptual Hilton Hotel drawing



HWY 181 ACROSS FROM WALMART

Kleban Properties is proposing a two story, 88 room Hilton Garden Inn for commercially-zoned property directly across Hwy 181 from Walmart.

The hotel would be part of a requested amendment to the Idlewild 181 Place PUD that was approved there about ten years ago.

The new development is to be called Boardwalk Village and will include restaurant and retail space.



"Hilton Garden Inn is an American chain of mid-priced, limited or focused service hotels owned by Hilton Worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it has 862 properties with 126,086 rooms in 49 countries and territories, including 81 that are managed with 15,678 rooms and 781 that are franchised with 110,408 rooms.[1]"