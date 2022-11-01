Lewis House Demolition Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

HISTORICAL LANDMARK



Neighbors and relations gathered this morning for a last look at the old Lewis/Wasp house at 309 S. Ingleside Drive in east Fairhope.

Descendants of early settlers/emancipated slaves John and Nancy Lewis (ca 1870s) occupied the house until it was re-zoned commercial and sold to developers about four years ago.

John Lewis worked in the turpentine mill industry according to early records from Battles Wharf area; a plaque was erected to Nancy on the Coastal College campus five years ago.



The B3B zoned property is for sale, for $950K. Plans to convert the house to a restrurant fell through, reportedly due to the covid pandemic.



The state historical commission declared the property an historical landmark earlier this year (eligible for a plaque).

