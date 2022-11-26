Mayor: Old Hardware Store A "Teardown"

Fairhope, Alabama

Structural problems.



BEYOND REPAIR?



When asked about it by the Times recently, mayor Sullivan said what had already become obvious to many, that the old Fairhope Hardware Store is beyond economical repair and will probably have to be torn down.

The new owner's plan for restoration never got traction and the building is up for sale again.

SUPPORTS LOCAL PRESERVATION ORDINANCE

The mayor added however that she personally supports the long-stalled historic preservation ordinance that would set up a local historical commission program per state law, and believes there may be the necessary three city council votes for passage next year.

A description of the program's benefits appears on their website:



"Local governments strengthen their local historic preservation efforts by achieving Certified Local Government (CLG) status from the National Park Service (NPS). NPS and State governments, through their State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPOs), provide valuable technical assistance and small matching grants to hundreds of diverse communities whose local governments are endeavoring to keep for future generations what is significant from their community's past. In turn, NPS and States gain the benefit of local government partnership in the national historic preservation program."