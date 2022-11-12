New Coffee Shops Keep Coming

Fairhope, Alabama

23764 Hwy 98 site.







Us 98 at Sibley Street.







'PROVISION' IN MONTROSE APPROVED



During its November meeting, the Baldwin County planning commission approved the site plan for 'Provision' drive thru coffee on .53 vacant acres on the east side of US Highway 98 in Montrose, at the Sibley Street intersection.

The property is in Baldwin County Planning District 16 and zoned B-3.

Owner is General Provision Llc, represented by Lieb Engineering.

The company also currently operates the 'Provision' restaurant on N. Section Street, in the downtown business district.

By our unofficial count this will be the city's eleventh coffee shop, open now or planned.







Planning commission





