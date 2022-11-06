New Silverhill School Construction Started

Fairhope, Alabama

New Silverhill school site.



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



Details are still sketchy but site preparation has begun for the new Silverhill Elementary School on a 75 acre site along CR 55 south of the town (CR 48 intersection).



Adams Stewart Llc. of Robertsdale is the architect -- and Triptek Construction of Atmore was low bidder at $5.3 million, approved at the September 15th Board of Education meeting.



The 75 acre site was purchased about a year ago for $946K; no indication yet of what else could be eventually built on the large parcel though.

In an earlier interview, school system Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the new school could accommodate up to 1,000 students.

The land previously belonged to the Alvin and Phyllis Escue family according to land records.










