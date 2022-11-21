Triangle Park Bike Trail Comes Under Scrutiny

Fairhope, Alabama





New bike trails installed.



"PINE MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL"



A recently-installed bike trail on existing pedestrian paths located on the southern part of the city's triangle park property is coming under scrutiny after it came up during last week's Coffee With The Mayor event.

Signs posted there call it the Pine Hill Mountain Bike Trail (click) with branches named Covids Cure, Slim Jim, and Clay Smith. The Mobile-based South Alabama Mountain Bike Association (click) had it listed on its website last week when these pictures were taken.



A tent-structure at the trail head houses trail-construction and bike repair equipment.

NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS INVOLVED



Mayor Sullivan said some parents in the neighborhood had approached the city several months ago about letting their kids build the trail. The mayor said she is "ok" with it ... but it will have to be evaluated by professionals for safety and erosion-control measures at some point. More permanent bike trails may some day be installed by the city, once the northern park parcel project is completed (Fly Creek).

Councilman Burrell said he had stumbled on the trail while investigating a brush fire in the area a couple of weeks ago; he thought it should be brought up to the council for its blessing too, since council is "in charge of the city’s real estate."

Trail head shack







Trail map online.





