Stadium Field House Named For Legendary Coach

Coach Joe Dean.



COACH JOE DEAN

After getting recommendations from citizens and the Recreation Board, the city council voted to name the field house at W C Majors Stadium after another legendary football coach/administrator at Fairhope High School, Joe Dean.

Dean served as Fairhope's head coach for twelve years in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s as well as in other administrative positions at the school; he died in 1996 at the age of only 53.



Universally, Dean was described by players and others who knew him as a gruff man outside but soft-hearted inside.





From a 2014 Al.com article about a posthumous award given to Dean: "... there is one storyline his family and former coaches and players would like to be delivered: while he may have been a bit gruff at times, Joe Dean - who coached 18 seasons at Mobile-area high-schools, compiling a record of 86-96-3 - was a good man and a good coach who loved his family and his community ... people who knew him the best - his players - they knew him for his huge heart ... you would look on that football field and see that rough man; back then he smoked cigarettes on the sidelines, there would be 20 Kool filter king cigarettes all over the sidelines ... but every football banquet when he would call those seniors up, he would break down and cry just because of the love he had for them. It was a mutual love.''

Mayor Sullivan said she knew Dean as well when she attended the school ... and had the same recollections about him.



