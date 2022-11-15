Three More Zoning Districts Proposed For County Residents

Fairhope, Alabama

New zoning districts proposed.



TO MANAGE RAPID GROWTH



More rapidly-developing areas south and east of Fairhope city limits should get opportunities soon to establish land use zoning in their neighborhoods.

According to the county planning commission webpage, "zoning is a tool that examines whether a proposed development (or use) of a piece of property is compatible with other developments/uses of surrounding property, while also providing members of the community with an opportunity to provide input on proposed uses." (More details here)

Referring to the map above:



A referendum is scheduled for proposed new district 39 for December 16, at the Weeks Bay Reserve.

A petition has been received from enough voters in proposed district 39; it is being certified now by the judge of probate for accuracy. Referendum could be early next year.

Residents of proposed district 14 are still gathering signatures for their petition, the first step.

Proposed districts 38 and 39 are west of Fish River; 14 is east of it.



OTHERS ALREADY ADOPTED

Residents of other neighborhoods in the same area (south and east of town) already approved zoning in the last two years: districts 37, 19, and 18.

If approved a committee of citizens from the districts will be appointed to hash out details of the new maps for their neighborhoods.

