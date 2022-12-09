Barnwell Zoning District Election Tuesday

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 3 near Barnwell.



District 38 in green.



NEW PLANNING DISTRICT 38 PROPOSED



"Vote yes signs" are competing with numerous property "for sale" signs in the Barnwell area as Tuesday's' zoning election approaches.

Proponents on social media worry about the potential for large residential or commercial developments on the unzoned, former farmland along the highway if the measure does not pass; opponents think "property right"s should always prevail.



District 38 is generally located in a narrow corridor on the west and south side of U S. Highway 98 (Greeno Road) all the way to Weeks Bay.



Earlier in the year residents there had petitioned the county commission for the opportunity to enact land us zoning in their neighborhoods, under the county's planning and zoning department.

Two similar referendums were successful earlier this year (districts 8 and 37), and one the year before; two more are being proposed for nearby areas as well, for early next year (districts 38 and 14).

The new zoning districts coincides with the pull back of the city of ' planning jurisdistion, slated for January 1st.

If it passes Tuesday, a immediate moratorium on any new development proposals in the area will take effect until the new advisory committee in established and recommended zoning adopted. by the county commission.



According to the county's website: "Zoning is a tool that examines whether a proposed development (or use) of a piece of property is compatible with other developments/uses of surrounding property, while also providing members of the community with an opportunity to provide input on proposed uses."

"For sale" sign on CR 3 today.





































