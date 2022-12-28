Dyas Triangle House Named For Local Philanthropist

Fairhope, Alabama





According to a press release from the Triangle Conservancy organization, the former Dyas house on Scenic Hwy 98 at Fly Creek will be named for John Martin, the president/organizer of the conservancy project who passed away earlier this year.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said, “We are so thankful to the Triangle Conservancy for this generous donation. We look forward to carrying on John Martin’s legacy by preserving this greenspace and providing conservation education to our community for years to come.”





The property was given to the Single Tax Corporation first then to the city with stipulations it be maintained as a parklands:



The Triangle Conservancy has made a gift of the Dyas house property on Scenic 98 to the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation. The house will be named in honor of the late John Henry Martin III. “John started the Conservancy and was the driving force behind it. It was John’s leadership and vision that ensured that the Triangle will be preserved as parkland in perpetuity,” said Mary Riser, president of the Triangle Conservancy.

Exactly how the Dyas house will be utilized has yet to be determined, but Riser envisions it as a conference center or possible welcome center for the Triangle. Last month, the Triangle was transferred from the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation to the City of Fairhope "for the purpose of maintaining and establishing a park." Under the terms of the deed, commercial or industrial use of the Triangle is prohibited.

“John worked very hard to make sure that the original intent of the city’s purchase of the property to conserve and manage the Triangle was met and that it would be enjoyed by Fairhopians for generations to come,” Riser said.

The Triangle, also referred to as “The Dyas Triangle,” is one of the last vestiges of old-growth longleaf pine savanna in the area. The 108-acre site is home to abundant flora and fauna, much of it dependent on the longleaf pine ecosystem. The Triangle Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in 2018 to preserve, protect and enhance the Triangle.



