Dyas Triangle House Now City Property

Fairhope, Alabama
DEED TRANSFERRED
A small parcel of property along Fly Creek on Scenic 98 including a large house is now owned by the city; the parcel was donated by the Triangle Conservancy non-profit organization which had purchased it from the Dyas family in 2019.
The Triangle Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in August 2018 specifically to preserve, protect, and enhance the Triangle."
The parcel was not included in the city's 2013 $8.7 million purchase of the 108 acre Triangle property, because Dyas family members still lived there.
TO BE INCORPORATED INTO NEW PLAN
The house will be incorporated into the overall Triangle plan, now being developed by Thompson Engineering and the triangle steering committee. Possible uses include nature center, trail head, parking, classrooms, et al using a $1 million state GOMESA grant (offshore oil drilling).
|Triangle is colored area.
