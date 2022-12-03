Dyas Triangle House Now City Property

Fairhope, Alabama

DEED TRANSFERRED



A small parcel of property along Fly Creek on Scenic 98 including a large house is now owned by the city; the parcel was donated by the Triangle Conservancy non-profit organization which had purchased it from the Dyas family in 2019.

The Triangle Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created ​​in August 2018 specifically to preserve, protect, and enhance the Triangle." According to their website: "The Conservancy’s role is to provide good options for the City of Fairhope’s consideration in how best to conserve and manage the Triangle as a natural space for the public’s enjoyment and education.

The parcel was not included in the city's 2013 $8.7 million purchase of the 108 acre Triangle property, because Dyas family members still lived there.

TO BE INCORPORATED INTO NEW PLAN

The house will be incorporated into the overall Triangle plan, now being developed by Thompson Engineering and the triangle steering committee. Possible uses include nature center, trail head, parking, classrooms, et al using a $1 million state GOMESA grant (offshore oil drilling).



Triangle is colored area.





