Edwards Avenue Speed Bump Re-located

Fairhope, Alabama

New bump location



MOVED EAST

A rubber speed bump was re-located to a new location on Edwards Avenue per the request of citizens living there to the city's Street and Traffic Committee last October.

Two bumps were installed too close together by the city several years ago just east of Greeno Road, but the citizens thought one was needed on the other end, nearer to Bishop Road as well.

Rather than install a new one, the committee voted just to have public works move one of the existing ones.





Old bump location.









