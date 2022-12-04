Little Point Clear Zoning Enforcement Concluded

"This approval assumes safe, ... access to all eleven (11) parking spaces indicated on the site plan included herein is continuous with the exception of the dates indicated in the Notice of Action Taken (NOA) dated September 1, 2022 with the final date a tent is permitted within a portion of the parking areas concluding on June 10, 2023 ... This approval memorializes that any expansion or alteration of the structures, parking, change in use of the facility, increase in intensity of use of the facility, or other alterations of the site, as applicable, shall necessitate additional review by staff ... This approval memorializes that all remaining deficiencies ... are now cured ... This approval further memorializes that upon approval of the CSP (site plan), Code Enforcement Case number 21-009309 will be closed."





ADJACENT SITE PLAN COMING

Thomas O'hara, attorney for the owners still disputed that there was ever a parking violation since additional parking was being provided off site; but he did not object to the commission's overall decision.





A neighbor, Art Dyas, said his concern was still mainly safely getting out of his adjacent driveway ("un-obstruted" view) but he was "neutral" on the overall decision as well, at this point.





Venue owner Rob Littleton indicated a new site plan for the recently-acquired Ford property next door was ready too (including many more parking spaces), but Planning Department Head Mathew Brown said that would need to be considered separately, after the current enforcement matter was concluded.





That plan is expected to come up at the next meeting, in January 2023.



