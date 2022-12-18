Magnolia Avenue Utilities to be Buried

Fairhope, Alabama

Magnolia Avenue



The city council authorized Hi Line Engineering of Marietta Georgia to do the engineering for burying electric utilities along Magnolia Avenue between Bancroft and Church Streets.

Engineering cost not to exceed $75K; estimated $770K to complete the work by a contractor to be selected later according to the mayor.



Most utilities in the downtown area have already been put underground; a new office building is about to be constructed there, in the 300 block.





