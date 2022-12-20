New Shopping Center Annexed Into City

Fairhope, Alabama

'Shops at Pt. Clear'



NO OPENING DATE YET



The city council approved the annexation of the new 'Shops at Point Clear' on south Greeno Road into city limits, per the terms of an associated project development agreement with owner RW Battles Llc; still no definite opening date has been set for the new grocery or other stores there as far as we know.

The similar 'Planters Point' shopping center located on the north side of town on Hwy 181 also annexed into the city earlier this year.

Businesses inside city limits pay full city sales and property tax; services like police and fire protection extend well beyond city limits currently, but that may be changing next year.



New Publix entrance.





