New Starbucks Plan Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

New Fairhope Starbucks design.



100 GREENO ROAD



A modified plan for the city's first Starbucks coffee shop in the Eastern Shore Shopping Center shopping center on Greeno Road is up for final approval during Monday's city council meeting.

The new design differs slightly from an earlier one because the company decided to discontinue dual drive-thru "stacking" lane's ... and more landscaping was added.

The store is to be located in the parking lot in front of the current 'Big Lots' store; Robert Graham Llc. is owner.









Old plan revised.





