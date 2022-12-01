Planning Jurisdiction To Be Reduced

Fairhope, Alabama

EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1ST

During its next meeting, the Fairhope city council is expected to finalize an ordinance pulling back its planning jurisdiction to city limits beginning January 1, 2023 -- the same day a moratorium on new subdivisions and multiple occupancy projects expires there.

This repeals ordinance 1129, adopted in 2001 establishing the city's extra-territorial jurisdiction.



The city will issue no new building permits there (projects already begun under city supervision will continue though); Baldwin County's planning and zoning department will become responsible for the area.

Mayor Sullivan said the jurisdiction would have been adjusted automatically anyway effective next July when new state legislation takes effect (Act 2021-297; aka SB 107), unless some other agreement is reached between city/county.

She added she expects the police jurisdiction to be reduced similarly in 2024 (from 3 to 1.5 miles).



UTILITY SERVICE STILL AN ISSUE

Mayor Sullivan said letters have been sent to Baldwin County informing them of the city's decision, but no reply has been received yet.

Coordination/cooperation will still be needed because the city provides utility services to the area for most new development. Providing water service is a particular concern at this time, the mayor said.



The mayor, councilman Burrell, and Robinson all worried over not having any influence/control on new growth/development that places even more demand on the city's infrastructure.



NO FINANCIAL IMPACT

Since the change was expected and budgeted for, there should be negligible financial impacts, in the short run according to council president Robinson.





