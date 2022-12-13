Speeding Control Devices Installed On Gayfer Avenue

Fairhope, Alabama

New Gayfer Avenue signs.



CITIZENS COMPLAINING



Solar powered "driver feedback" signs have been installed on Gayfer Avenue to control chronic speeding problems between Greeno Road and Section Street.



The city's Street and Traffic Control committee voted to install the signs during its last meeting in October after residents had requested a stop sign at Blue Island Avenue to slow traffic; stop signs are not considered appropriate for major collector roads like Gayfer.



Two similar signs were installed on north and south Section Street earlier this year.





October traffic committee meeting.





