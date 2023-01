Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Jubilee tournament 2023.











'FAIRHOPE JUBILEE' TOURNAMENT



Parking lots at Volanta Park were full as disc golfers competed in the 20th 'Fairhope Jubilee' tournament this weekend, sanctioned by the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association).



Almost two hundred participated in the two day event on the 18-hole 'Fairways of Fairhope' course, according to an event organizer.





First tee action.



Fairhope disc golf 2023.