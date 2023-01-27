Another Historic Building Demolition Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

412 Fairhope Avenue



DOWNTOWN HISTORIC DISTRICT



Demolition of a building constructed on Fairhope Avenue in 1903 has begun; it will be replaced by a three story, mixed-use commercial/residential one approved last spring.

The clay city tile structure once served as the city's first hospital and a barber shop, according to historical district survey records.

NEW PRESERVATION PUSH COMING?

The Times has learned city historical preservation committee members met recently with a representative from the state to revive the long-dormant push for a preservation commission here per state guidelines.

A presentation is to be made to the city council in March; three council votes will be needed to enact it.

