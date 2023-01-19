Councilman Calls For Beach Stabilization

Fairhope, Alabama

NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST



Councilman Burrell said recently the city should seriously consider a permanent stabilization plan for Magnolia Beach, beyond just the usual yearly sand replenishment.

Burrell: "... if we could get money for such a project, it is much better to implement a long-term solution than to just keep putting Band-Aids on the problem. If money were available, I would want to review all long-term solutions. I’m not necessarily married to any particular plan"

A plan was developed six years ago by South Coast Engineering but never implemented.

Among its recommendations was a new rock breakwater off of north Magnolia Beach.





Consultant's 2016 plan.





