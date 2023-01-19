Councilman Calls For Beach Stabilization

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

2023 photo.
 
2016 photo.

NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST

Councilman Burrell said recently the city should seriously consider a permanent stabilization plan for Magnolia Beach, beyond just the usual yearly sand replenishment. 

Burrell:  "... if we could get money for such a project, it is much better to implement a long-term solution than to just keep putting Band-Aids on the problem. If money were available, I would want to review all long-term solutions. I’m not necessarily married to any particular plan"

A plan was developed six years ago by South Coast Engineering but never implemented.  

Among its recommendations was a new rock breakwater off of north Magnolia Beach.

 


Consultant's 2016 plan.


 

 

A breakwater is also needed on the west side of the boat launch.
Thursday, January 19, 2023
