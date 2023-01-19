Councilman Calls For Beach Stabilization

Fairhope, Alabama
|2023 photo.
|2016 photo.
NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST
Councilman Burrell said recently the city should seriously consider a permanent stabilization plan for Magnolia Beach, beyond just the usual yearly sand replenishment.
Burrell: "... if we could get money for such a project, it is much better to implement a long-term solution than to just keep putting Band-Aids on the problem. If money were available, I would want to review all long-term solutions. I’m not necessarily married to any particular plan"
A plan was developed six years ago by South Coast Engineering but never implemented.
Among its recommendations was a new rock breakwater off of north Magnolia Beach.
|Consultant's 2016 plan.
