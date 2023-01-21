Critical Barnwell Zoning Vote Approaching

Brown answered questions from a standing-room-only crowd at the Oak Hollow Farm in Barnwell Thursday night ... in anticipation of the February 7th referendum in proposed new zoning district 39.

Proponent Frank Leatherbury who organized the event said "zoning is not going to stop growth ... but gives us a voice in the changes over time." Leatherbury is a resident of the River Park community on the eastern side of the proposed district.

Brown said if the referendum doesnot succeed, it will be two years before another may be held.

Several new housing development proposals have already been approved or are on the drawing board for the area (Southbend, Sherwood, etc). Adoption of zoning could limit density, units per acre, he said.

District resident Boyd Little, whose family has lived in the area for over 100 years, said he opposed the last zoning referendum there (failed in 2012) but supports this one. He is actually president/owner of the 300 acre farm where this event was held.

Mike McKenzie, who actually lives just north of the proposed new district, told the crowd he was an opponent at one time too, but also supports zoning now. Mckenzie Farms is in new district eight formed early last year.

Property rights advocate Danny Bolton who lives in the district said he still opposes the measure.

The poll at Barnwell volunteer Fire Department will be open from 7AM to 7PM on February 7th.

Low turnout was the reason blamed for the failure of a similar referendum nearby, to the west across Hwy 98, last December. (Proposed District 38).

Three other nearby referendums held in the past two years were successful however, in the Pt. Clear, east-Fairhope neighborhoods.











Bolton seated at center.







Little, McKenzie, Leatherbury, Brown









