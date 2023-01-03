'Fairhope Hotel' Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

Proposed 'Fairhope Hotel'



158 N. SECTION STREET

During its regular meeting this week, the planning commission will consider a MOP request from Section Street Hospitality Group for a 14 unit hotel on the corner of Section and Oak Streets across from the Art Center and city hall.

Although technically no parking is required for such commercial projects in the downtown business district, six will be provided on site and another seven available on the adjacent street.

Overflow parking may use the civic center too.



The city's Board of Adjustments approved hotel usage of the B-2 zoned parcel at a meeting last August, per the city's zoning ordinance.

A dentist's office that was located there for several decades was demolished earlier this year.

If approved, the city council will have to give the final go ahead at an upcoming meeting.

North view.









