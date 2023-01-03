'Fairhope Hotel' Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Proposed 'Fairhope Hotel'

 158 N. SECTION STREET

During its regular meeting this week, the planning commission will consider a MOP request from Section Street Hospitality Group for a 14 unit hotel on the corner of Section and Oak Streets across from the Art Center and city hall.

Although technically no parking is required for such commercial projects in the downtown business district, six will be provided on site and another seven available on the adjacent street.

Overflow parking may use the civic center too.

The city's Board of Adjustments approved hotel usage of the B-2 zoned parcel at a meeting last August, per the city's zoning ordinance.

A dentist's office that was located there for several decades was demolished earlier this year.

If approved, the city council will have to give the final go ahead at an upcoming meeting.

 

North view.

 




Comments

Anonymous said…
Maybe the City should go back and re-address the rules about …..technically no parking is required for commercial projects in the downtown business area. Some people cannot walk great distances to where they are going. So is the city only catering to certain individuals?? This town is getting really scary with the traffic and the people driving that are ignoring stop signs and speed limits. Do we have to wait for someone to get badly injured or killed before the city decides to address these issues?
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
