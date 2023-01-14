Fairhope Police Pass Constitutional Test

Fairhope, Alabama





CITIZEN'S FREE SPEECH RIGHTS TESTED



A member of a controversial Florida-based activist group testing citizens' constitutional rights visited Fairhope ... and was impressed with the results.

In late 2021, Jeff Gray of the Honor Your Oath organization (click) based in Jacksonville Florida held up a sign supporting homeless veterans in front of Fairhope City Hall to see what would happen.

In the beginning of the video (at bottom) Gray privately says to the video audience he is "engaged in freedom of speech/religion to see if rights are respected" ... and soon is approached by Fairhope police chief Stephanie Hollinghead who says she "noticed his sign ... wanted to see if any help was needed" and then pointed out that homeless services were available here.



Gray replied that was "very kind of you" but no help was needed, then, after a brief conversation, Holinghead departed. (She was never told what was actually happening.)



Afterwards Gray commented for the video audience "there you go folks ... as easy as that. Chief of Police herself ... very nice, polite, respected my rights, good stuff, good news."

Comments left on the group's YOU TUBE channel praised Hollinglhead as well.



In other cities things did not go so well according to various media reports; Gray was actually arrested for doing same thing.

Gray was also associated with the former PINAC NEWS (click). (Photography Is Not A Crime)













