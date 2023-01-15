Fidler Gets Committee Appointments

Fairhope, Alabama
|Organizational meeting.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 94
Newly-elected representative Jennifer Fidler has been appointed to several committees for the upcoming session.
Representative Fidler will be serving on the following committees:
1. Public Safety and Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Allen Treadaway
2. County and Municipal Government, chaired by Rep. Reed Ingram
3. Urban and Rural Development, chaired by Rep. David Standridge
Fidler's statement:
"I look forward to serving on these committees that will help make an important impact on our county and state. Thank you to our Speaker and House leadership for opportunities to serve the State of Alabama in these capacities and I look forward to working with these chairmen and my fellow committee members.
Much of the work on legislation is completed in committee. Legislative days are typically Tuesday and Thursday of each week (once we go into session) and committees typically meet on Wednesdays. We have 105 calendar days and 30 legislative days to complete a session. After the election, we start a new quadrennium, and session starts on the first Tuesday in March, which is March 7th. This gives the legislative body enough time to organize, vote on leadership, select committee members, and get ready for the session."
