Fidler Gets Committee Appointments

Fairhope, Alabama

Organizational meeting.



STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 94



Newly-elected representative Jennifer Fidler has been appointed to several committees for the upcoming session.

Representative Fidler will be serving on the following committees:

1. Public Safety and Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Allen Treadaway 2. County and Municipal Government, chaired by Rep. Reed Ingram 3. Urban and Rural Development, chaired by Rep. David Standridge 4.Local Legislation, chaired by fellow Baldwin County Legislative Delegation member Rep. Alan Baker

Fidler's statement:



"I look forward to serving on these committees that will help make an important impact on our county and state. Thank you to our Speaker and House leadership for opportunities to serve the State of Alabama in these capacities and I look forward to working with these chairmen and my fellow committee members.