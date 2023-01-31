Golf Course Housing Proposal Resurrected

Fairhope, Alabama

LAKEWOOD GOLF COURSE



A proposal to rezone 7.2 acres owned by the RSA to allow building 10 houses between holes on the Lakewood Golf Course in Pt. Clear has been resurrected and is to be considered by the Baldwin County Planning Commission during its February meeting in Robertsdale.



Three years ago the city of Fairhope's planning commission denied approval for a similar project (called Watershed West) over concerns about close proximity to holes on the course, but since that time the area has become within the county's planning area (county zoning was adopted for district 19 in 2021).

County planning department staff is also recommending denial in its current form.









