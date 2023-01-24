Highway 98 Culvert Repair Plan Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama

US 98 Fly Creek culvert



The Alabama Department of Transportation is proposing a permanent fix for the damaged Fly Creek culvert under Hwy 98 in Montrose that would include repairing and extending the existing culverts on the west side.

Stabilization of the stream bed on the west may be necessary as well.

Design and construction is preliminarily-estimated to cost about $4 million and begin later this year.



Erosion of the creek bed on the discharge side caused the partial collapse last spring, according to the public works director.





