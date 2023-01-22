'Litter Getter' In Morphy Basin Working Well

Fairhope, Alabama

Morphy basin litter catchers in action.



The litter-catching boom devices in the Morphy Avenue regional drainage basin are working well, according Don Bates whose Osprey Initiative environmental company installed them last October.



Even though some litter gets through, it still stays in the area where his crew picks it up after storms, he said.

They also clean out submerged trash in the basin itself and around its edges where trash from the parking lot accumulates.

Everything picked up is being bagged and recycled when possible, and data collected that will be presented to the city at some point.



The city contracted with Bates for one year at a cost of $26K; the project could be extended to other drainage basins in the city next year.

Effective litter management is one component of the federally-required MS4 municipal storm water management program.







Bates at left.



Trash being stopped.





